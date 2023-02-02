Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book3 series, its latest flagship PC lineup that includes the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360, and Book3 Pro.

G alaxy Book3 Ultra – Samsung’s new 16-inch premium laptop– features high-performance computing.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 features a 2-in-1 convertible form factor with S Pen functionality,

Galaxy Book3 Pro

Video Credit: Mahananda Bohidar

The Galaxy Book3 Pro features thin and light, mobility-first clamshell design.

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360

Video Credit: Mahananda Bohidar

All devices in the Galaxy Book3 series include productivity features that lets users connect seamlessly across devices. Link to Windows / Microsoft Phone Link’s Recent Websites lets you continue web sessions from your phone to PC – like looking up the price of a flight on your phone and then booking it on your PC, while Instant Hotspot enables effortless connection to wireless hotspots with just a click.

The latest addition is the Samsung Multi Control feature that lets users work across their Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy smartphones. The Galaxy Book3 series’ keyboard and trackpad lets you copy-paste or drag-and-drop between these devices

Consumers can also take high quality photos using Expert RAW on their Galaxy smartphone, transfer them to the Galaxy Book3 series automatically and edit them with professional-level photo editing tool.

Providing the Power to Perform

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, making it the fastest Galaxy Book to date. For the first time, Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display – first used in the Galaxy premium smartphone lineup display – is featured in the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series. Its 3K (2880x1800) resolution shows incredibly fine detail, and the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate offers a smooth and slick viewing experience.

Depending on your viewing needs, you can opt for either a 14-inch or 16-inch display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio with the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series have a new quad speaker system with dual microphones and AI Noise cancellation.

Price and availability

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available in a 16-inch variant. The Galaxy Book3 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch graphite and beige colour options. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will be available in 16-inch with 5G connectivity options in graphite and beige colour options. Galaxy Book3 Pro and Pro 360 will be available in select markets starting on February 17 followed by Galaxy Book3 Ultra starting on February 22.

Product Screen Processor RAM (GB) Storage Price Galaxy Book3 Ultra 16" 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 -H (45W) 32 1TB ₹2,81,990 Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 16" 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 - P (28W) 16 1TB ₹1,79,990 Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 16" 13th Gen Intel® Core™i5 - P (28W) 16 512GB ₹1,55,990 Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 16" 13th Gen Intel® Core™i7 - P (28W) 16 512GB ₹1,63,990 Galaxy Book3 Pro 16" 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 - P (28W) 16 1TB ₹1,65,990 Galaxy Book3 Pro 16" 13th Gen Intel® Core™i7 - P (28W) 16 512GB ₹1,49,990 Galaxy Book3 Pro 14" 13th Gen Intel® Core™i7 - P (28W) 16 1TB ₹1,55,990 Galaxy Book3 Pro 14" 13th Gen Intel® Core™i7 - P (28W) 16 512GB ₹1,39,990 Galaxy Book3 Pro 14" 13th Gen Intel® Core™i5 - P (28W) 16 512GB ₹1,31,990 Galaxy Book3 360 15" 13th Gen Intel® Core™i7 - P (28W) 16 1TB ₹1,38,990 Galaxy Book3 360 15" 13th Gen Intel® Core™i5 - P (28W) 16 512GB ₹1,14,990 Galaxy Book3 360 15" 13th Gen Intel® Core™i7 - P (28W) 16 512GB ₹1,22,990 Galaxy Book3 360 13" 13th Gen Intel® Core™i7- U (15W) 16 1TB ₹1,33,990 Galaxy Book3 360 13" 13th Gen Intel® Core™i7- U (15W) 16 512GB 117990 Galaxy Book3 360 13" 13th Gen Intel® Core™i5- U (15W) 16 512GB 109990