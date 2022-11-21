Sony India today introduced a new addition to its personal audio category, WF-LS900N. The latest model is built with Sony’s sensing technology and offers a “Never Off” wearing experience with noise cancellation. By leveraging sensor and spatial sound technology, these earbuds are said to deliver an immersive sound experience. This new model is also designed to make listening to user’s favorite artists easier than ever with quick access to music.

The WF - LS900N is perfect for streaming content all day long. The user can enjoy music, video, or social media content just as the creator intended with Sony’s highly acclaimed noise cancelling technology and high-resolution capability. Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts to whatever the userdo and enjoy smart features such as speak to chat. The company says that the earbuds can go up to 20 hours of playtime. It also offers multipoint connection to quickly switch between two devices.

Price and Availability

The WF-LS900N will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India from November 25, 2022 onwards for ₹13,990.

(This article has been taken from a syndicated press release, and may have been reworked for brevity.)