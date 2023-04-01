While we overindulge ourselves to catch hold of better gadget choices, tech companies are working really hard to spoil us a bit more by bringing flagship-level features to mid-range products. Looks like that’s what Sony has attempted with its brand-new Sony WH-CH720N. Aimed at consumers looking to experience active noise-cancellation headphones in the sub-10K segment, this is how the device fares.

Design

Sony WH-CH720N | Photo Credit: Via Sony Website

The Sony WH-CH720N has a smooth plastic exterior with faux leather earcups.

While comfort is subjective, especially with audio devices, the ear cups fit well and sit firmly, even on long walks. The headband is also flexible, and features soft padding on the top.

The lack of ear sensors, which automatically cuts off the music when it is off the ears and resumes playing once put back, is quite a miss.

With physical buttons around the earcups, it is easy to control the volume, pause, and play tracks which have engraved patterns that are tactile and easily distinguishable.

The physical controls around the cups are easy to control the volume and pause and play music | Photo Credit: Siddharth MC

The power button along with a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack for wired connectivity rest on the left earcup. A physical volume control, pause button and noise cancellation/ambient sound toggle are on the right earcup.

I fired up Sony’s Headphone Connect app to access equaliser settings and set up a multipoint connection. The app also lets me tweak adaptive sound control which furnishes audio profiles that can be put to use while walking, at home etc (based on location info).

Sound Quality

The Sony WH-CH720N renders low and mid frequencies well in Linkin Park’s Talking to Myself.

The WH-CH720N strikes a good balance between bass and treble, without being too bass heavy.

The Active Noise Cancellation is effective enough, but not the best one. Though it is able to drown out sounds like voices nearby, but fails to filter out the monotonous droning of the watercooler in the background and the occasional ear-splitting voice in the room.

The V1 chip from Sony’s WH-1000XM5 makes its way and helps here with a set of premium features like excellent call quality and battery for its price.

While on call, the person on the other end was able to hear me loud and clear. Noise cancellation of ambient sound while on call was amiss, as I could hear the background noise. This is an ideal headset recommended attending MS-Teams calls as its voice call quality is one of the best.

If you are a keen audiophile, you can make use of the 3.5 mm aux cable to enjoy a wired audio experience.

Battery life

The battery life of the WH-CH720N is rated at 50 hours without ANC and 35 hours with ANC on. In the one week that I used it for the review, I found that it delivered over 30 hours with mixed usage with ANC on - attending hours of online classes on Google Meet, editing a video for 2-3 hours on Premiere Pro, and listening to music while on my daily walk.

The headband also features quick charge where a 3 minute charging can give close to 1 hour usage. This will be quite convenient as a quick charging can be done before an hour-long virtual meeting on MS-Teams.

If the headband’s battery is down, one can make use of the aux cable to continue listening to music, but will lose out on the noise cancellation features.

Verdict

Sony WH-CH720N Price: ₹9,999 Pros: Good sound profile, Multipoint support, Decent ANC Cons: lacks depth in bass.

The WH-CH720N, the successor to WH-CH710N, is Sony’s attempt at improving the merits of the previous generation and offering an enjoyable experience to listening in flagship headphones.

With a likable sound profile that captures well the lows and the mids in music and a long battery life, the WH-CH720N headphone is a real value for the money. .