The Amazfit Bip S: Loaded with personal features

The Amazfit Bip S is a compact beauty. The watch has a beautiful dial and the silicone strap flows smoothly and doesn’t gather sweat or dirt easily. The Amazfit Bip S uses molecular lattice technology to ensure that the wristband stays soft, dry and resistant to dirt. The power button doubles up as a control button too. The 316L stainless steel button is nicely crafted, reminding one of good ol’ retro watch buttons.

The Amazfit Bip S has a 1.28" transflective colour TFT display with a resolution of 176 x 176. The always-on display supports 64 RGB colour gamut. Huami claims the dial has an ‘ingenious transflective colour display’. Minus jargon, this means the display is transparent in a useful and nice way as it makes the screen visible even when it is off. This low power consumption mode makes the device consume less power and helps your eyes a lot since you don’t really need to stare at a backlit dial to know the time, step counts, etc. The transflective display is really visible in outdoor environments when bright sunlight falls on it. This feature makes it a good companion for outdoor activities.

When the ambient light is low, you can turn on the backlight for a brighter display.

Energy-efficient

The touch screen has 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 generation tempered glass, supported by anti-fingerprint coating. The touch response is a tad slow, though. That said, the Amazfit Bip S has a clutter-free interface though you’d expect the icons to be a little crisper than they are.

The smartwatch has a built-in Sony 28nm GPS chip and the positioning accuracy and power consumption levels are quite impressive. The Amazfit Bip S has a 200mAh battery, which lasts a lot longer given the price, thanks to a high-performance switching regulator power chip (low-current high-efficiency DCDC) and optimised bluetooth. This is one of the most energy-efficient, budget smartwatches in the market today.

You need to download the Amazfit app and link it via Bluetooth. The app comes with a bunch of useful, personalised features. This lot includes the Huami-PAITM Health Assessment System, which helps you track your activities and get recommendations. The watch has a 5 ATM water resistance; it means the device can take some rain and a lot of sweat but might not be an ideal companion during swimming. The Amazfit Bip S sports daily tracking activities and 10 sports modes. These include the usual suspects such as treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, outdoor cycling, yoga, elliptical trainer, etc. Huami’s home-grown Huami’s BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor offers accurate heart rate tracking, heart rate warning and heart rate interval values.

Another interesting feature is the widget to control music on your phone, which is helpful when you are cycling or running on the treadmill keeping the phone nearby. The watch doesn’t allow you to store music in it You can also edit and customise two of the more than 40 watch-faces. In sum, this is a good-looking, extremely energy-efficient wearable on an affordable price tag.