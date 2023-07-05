You would think you’d be spoilt for choice while looking for a good Android tablet in the market. A girl wants nothing more than a smooth, snazzy, good-looking and well-performing companion to wind down at the end of the day. And what better than a shiny new tablet to do that with! The latest contender in the market is the Xiaomi Pad 6, adding to the list of gadgets CPR-ing the mid-range Android tablet segment back to life.

Design

Weighing just under 500 grams, the Xiaomi Pad 6 sports a sizeable 11-inch display. It has a sleek, metal unibody design and is available in Graphite Grey and with the younger-looking Mist Blue variant. The grey colour I have for review looks almost professional, with no unnecessary, distracting design elements. And it’s easy to carry around as I commute to work throughout the week. The tablet is about 6.5 mm thin and marginally thinner than the Pad 5.

The Xiaomi Pad 6: Your ideal mid-range android tablet for work and play | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Display

The Xiaomi Pad 6 has an 11-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio - a common display choice in tablets and monitors. It has a fairly high resolution of 2.8K, making watching content on this a delight.

Discover the Xiaomi Pad 6: A stylish and high-performing android tablet | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Powered by Dolby Atmos, the speaker’s audio quality is also great. I watched the season finale of The Bear on Disney Hotstar, and the intense close-ups chaotic kitchen scenes played out beautifully on Pad 6. I never had to bump up the volume more than 50 per cent or so for the sound to be delivered with a punch.

A still from Never Have I Ever on Netflix | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Camera

The Xiaomi Pad 6 includes an 8-MP front camera with a wider field of view. The quality wasn’t of the images/video wasn’t exactly mindblowing and on par with what I’d expect of a tablet. It does have a ‘FocusFrame’, which keeps me centred on-screen during video calls. The 13MP primary camera captures snaps well in daylight and, surprisingly, with warm indoor lighting. However, even slightly zoomed-in photos are quite grainy and have poor overall definition. In any case, I won’t be whipping a tablet out in a hurry to snap pictures anyway.

Tech Specs

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. Everyday media consumption was snappy. The unit I reviewed had 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, so I downloaded a bunch of time management and idle games.

Although performance wasn’t an issue, with some games, the tablet would start getting warm under the camera module around 15-20 minutes into gaming. The tablet runs on Android 13, with MIUI 14 as the interface. I love the ability to create a ‘Second Space’ - successfully demarcating my off-hours profile - Netflix and gaming apps and leaving a second distraction-free profile to check and respond to emails and stay on top of the workday.

I packed the Xiaomi Smart Pen (2nd Gen) along with the review unit. I’m not much of an illustrator, so I used it for navigation, responding to emails, browsing the internet and browsing apps. The stylus is responsive enough and snaps in to pair and charge on the top of the tablet.

Xiaomi Pad 6: The perfect companion for entertainment and productivity | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Battery

The battery life on the Xiaomi Pad 6 was great! With moderate use, I could easily go up to 3-4 days without plugging it in. It’s packed with a whopping 8,840mAh battery, and 33W in-box fast charger. It takes a little more than an hour to charge up fully.

Unveiling the features that make it shine | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Verdict

The Xiaomi Pad 6 packs in the features and is priced aggressively enough to lure some consumers away from the pricier Android tablets such as the OnePlus Pad. Go for the Pad 6 if you’re looking for a great secondary device primarily for media consumption, esp in the 25k-vicinity.

Price - ₹26,999 onwards

Pros - Compact design, vivid display, excellent battery life

Cons - No headphone jack, gets just a bit warm with certain games