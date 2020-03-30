பங்குச்சந்தை

இந்தியா நிவேஷ் PMS வணிகத்திலிருந்து விலகல்

Our Bureau மும்பை | Updated on March 30, 2020 Published on March 30, 2020

முதலீட்டு ஆலோசகர் இந்தியா நிவேஷ் கோவிட் -19 (COVID-19) காரணமாக ஏற்பட்டுள்ள அசாதாரண பொருளாதார மந்தநிலை காரணமாகத தனது போர்ட்ஃபோலியோ (Portfolio) நிர்வாக சேவைகள் (PMS) வணிகத்தை மூட முடிவு செய்துள்ளதாக அதன் ஆலோசகர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

வாடிக்கையாளர்களின் பணத்தை அந்தந்த வங்கிக் கணக்குகளில் டெபாசிட் செய்வதாக நிறுவனம் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

ஊரடங்கு (லாக் டவுன் -Lock Down) காரணமாக வெளியே வர முடியாத காரணத்தால், மேலும் பல பங்குத் தரகர்கள் தங்கள் வியாபாரத்தைத் தற்காலிகமாக நிறுத்தப்படுமென அறிவிக்க வாய்ப்புள்ளது என்று வட்டாரங்கள் பிசினஸ்லைனிடம் தெரிவித்தன.

கோவிட்19 பாதிப்பு

தற்பொழுது

நிலவும் சந்தைகளின் நிலையற்ற போக்கு மற்றும் கோவிட் -19-ன் ஏற்பட்டுள்ள உலகளாவிய பாதிப்பு எங்கள் வணிகத்திலும் நீண்டகால பாதிப்பை ஏற்படுத்தும், அதனால் இந்தியா நிவேஷ் முதலீட்டுச் செயல்பாட்டை மூட முடிவு செய்துள்ளோம். மேலும், எங்களது தனித்த உத்தியான (Sprout Portfolio) ஸ்ப்ரவுட் போர்ட்ஃபோலியோ சேவையையும் மூடவுள்ளோம், என அந்த நிறுவனம் மேலும் கூறியுள்ளது. இந்நிறுவனம் 2015 முதல் இந்த வணிகத்தில் உள்ளது, என்று இந்தியா நிவேஷ் இன்வெஸ்ட்மெண்ட் மேனேஜர்ஸ் ஒரு அறிக்கையில் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

பணமா, பங்கா?

வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்குப் பணமோ அல்லது தற்போது போர்ட்ஃபோலியோவில் உள்ள பங்கு பங்குகளைத் திருப்பித் தரலாமா என்று ஆலோசித்து வருவதாக இந்தியா நிவேஷ் நிறுவனம் கூறியுள்ளது.

அதனுடைய பங்குத் தரகு வணிகத்தைப் பற்றி, இந்தியா நிவேஷ் கூறுகையில், "நாங்கள் சந்தைகளின் விதிமுறைகளுக்கு கட்டுபட்டுள்ளோம், இருப்பினும், பணம் திருப்பி தருவதில் தற்போதைய லாக் டவுன் காரணமாகத் தாமதங்கள் ஏற்பட்டுள்ளன. முக்கியமான ஊழியர்கள் இல்லாமல் எங்களது இயல்பான நடவடிக்கைகள் பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது.

'வீண் வதந்திகள்'

நாங்கள் எந்தவொரு குழுவுடன் தொடர்பில் இல்லை, அதைப் பற்றிய அனைத்து வதந்திகளையும் நாங்கள் மறுக்கிறோம், " என்று அந்நிறுவனம் கூறியுள்ளது. கிஷோர் பியானி தலைமையிலான குழுமத்தில் இந்தியா நிவேஷ் முதலீடு செய்ததாகச் சந்தை வதந்திகள் வந்தன, இதன் பங்கு விலை தற்பொழுது மோசமாக உள்ளது.

இரண்டு சந்தைகளும் மார்ச் மாதத்தில் மட்டும் 30 சதவீத வீழ்ச்சியைக் கண்டன. சிறிய மற்றும் நடுத்தர பங்குகளின் இன்னும் மோசமான நிலையில் 60-70 சதவீதம் குறைந்துள்ளது.

கோவிட் -19 (COVID 19) காரணமாகப் போக்குவரத்து இடையூறு 21 நாட்களுக்கு மேலும் நீடிக்கும் என்று தரகர்கள் எதிர்பார்க்கிறார்கள். லாக் டவுன்-க்கு பிறகும் கடுமையான பொருளாதார சிக்கல் நீடிக்கும் என்பதால் வெளிநாடு மற்றும் உள்நாட்டு நிறுவனங்கள் எந்தவொரு பெரிய தொகையையும் முதலீடு செய்வது இப்பொழுதுக்குச் சாத்தியமில்லை என்று தரகர்கள் கருதுகின்றனர். பல தரகு நிறுவனங்களின் பங்கு விலை சமீபத்தில் ஏற்பட்டு வீழ்ச்சியில் 50 சதவீதத்திற்கும் அதிகமாகச் சரிந்துள்ளது.

மார்ச் 29, 2020 அன்று வெளியிடப்பட்டது

Translated by P Ravindran

Published on March 30, 2020
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSE, NSE திரைக்குப் பின்னால் பரபர சம்பவங்கள் - ஊரடங்குக்கு மத்தியில் எவ்வாறு சுறுசுறுப்பாக செயல்படுகின்றன