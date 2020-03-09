பங்குச்சந்தை

இன்று பார்க்க வேண்டிய பங்குகள் (மார்ச் 9, 2020)

K.S. Badri Narayanan | Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

பொதுத்துறை நிறுவனமான பிடிசி இந்தியா (PTC India)  ₹75 கோடி மதிப்புக்கான பணிஆணை கிடைத்துள்ளது. இந்தப் பணியாணை அதன் நீண்ட நாள் அசோசியேட் கம்பெனியான எனர்ஜி எஃபீஷியேன்ஸி சர்வீசஸ் இடமிருந்து கிடைத்துள்ளது. தேசிய தெரு விளக்கு திட்டத்தின் கீழ், இந்தப்பணியாணை குஜராத் மாநிலத்தில் செய்வதற்கு கிடைத்துள்ளது. மேலும், ஏலத்தில் (tender) பீகார் மகாராஷ்டிரா, ஜம்மு அண்ட் காஷ்மிர் மற்றும் வெஸ்ட் பெங்கால் ஆகிய மாநிலங்களுக்கு இந்த கம்பெனி இப்பணி செய்வதற்காக மற்ற அனைவரை விட குறைந்த விலையை சமர்ப்பித்துள்ளது என்று கூறியுள்ளது. ஆனால் பிடிசி இந்தியா பங்குகளை சந்தை முதலீட்டாளர்களும், வாடிக்கையாளர்களும்  கூர்ந்து  கவனித்து வருகின்றனர்.

 

BPCL பங்குகள் விற்பனைக்கு

 

பாரத் பெட்ரோலியம் கார்ப்பரேஷன் பங்குகள் இன்று சந்தையில் அதிக கவனத்தை ஈர்க்கும். இப்பொதுத்துறை நிறுவனத்தில் உள்ள தனது 52.98% பங்குகளை விற்க மத்திய அரசு ஒப்பந்தப்புள்ளிகளை சனிக்கிழமையன்று கோரியுள்ளது. மத்திய அரசு பாரத் பெட்ரோலியம் நிறுவனத்தில் உள்ள தனது 114.91 கோடி பங்குகளை, அதாவது 52.98% பங்குகளை விற்க முடிவு செய்துள்ளது இதோடு நிறுவனத்தின் மீதான தங்களது கட்டுப்பாடுகளையும், பங்குகளை வாங்குவோருக்கு மாற்றுவதாக கூறியுள்ளது. ஆனால், பிபிசிஎல் நிறுவனம் நுமாலிகார் சுத்திகரிப்பு நிறுவனத்தில் (Numaligarh Refinery) கொண்டுள்ள 61.65% பங்குகள் இந்த விற்பனையில் இடம்பெறாது என்று கூறியுள்ளது. மத்திய அரசின் நிலவரத்தில் நுமாலிகார் சுத்திகரிப்பு நிறுவனத்தில் எந்த வித மாற்றமும் ஏற்படாது என்று மத்திய அரசின் முதலீடு மற்றும் பொதுச் சொத்து மேலாண்மை துறை (DIPAM) தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

 

ரிலையன்ஸ் மடியில் ஸ்ரீ கண்ணன் ஸ்டோர்ஸ்

 

ரிலையன்ஸ் இண்டஸ்ட்ரீஸ்-ன் துணை நிறுவனங்களில் ஒன்றான ரிலையன்ஸ் ரீடெயில் வெஞ்சர், (Reliance Retail Venture) கோவை ஸ்ரீ கண்ணன் டிபார்ட்மெண்டல் ஸ்டோர்ஸ் என்கிற கடையை ₹152.5 கோடி கொடுத்து வாங்கியுள்ளது. கடந்த 15 செப்டம்பர் 1999-ல் தொடங்கப்பட்ட ஸ்ரீ கண்ணன் டிபார்ட்மெண்டல் ஸ்டோர்ஸ், கடந்த 2016-17 நிதியாண்டில் வியாபார செயல்பாடுகளில் இருந்து மட்டும் வரும் வருவாய் (Operating Revenue) ₹415 கோடி இருந்தது. அடுத்த 2017 - 18 நிதி ஆண்டில் ₹450 கோடியாகவும், கடந்த 2018-19 நிதி ஆண்டில் ₹481 கோடியாகவும் நிலையான வளர்ச்சியை அடைந்துள்ளது. இதற்கு ரிலையன்ஸ் பங்குகள் எப்படி வினையாற்றும் என பங்குசந்தை நிபுணர்கள் கூர்ந்து கவனித்து வருகின்றனர்‌.

