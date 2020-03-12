பங்குச்சந்தை

இன்று பார்க்க வேண்டிய பங்குகள் (மார்ச் 12)

பயோகான்: இன்சுலின் மருந்து காப்புரிமை பயன் தரும்

இன்று பங்குச் சந்தையில் பயோகான் (Biocon) பங்குகள் அந்த கம்பெனியின் இன்சுலின் மருந்திற்க்கு காப்புரிமை தடை நீங்கியதால் கூர்ந்து கவனிக்கப்படும். அமெரிக்காவின் மாவட்ட நீதிமன்றத்தில் ஒன்றான நியூஜெர்ஸி நீதிமன்றம் பயோகானிற்கு எதிராக சனோஃபி ( Sanofi) கம்பெனியின் வழக்கை தள்ளுபடி செய்துள்ளது. பயோகான் இன்சுலின் மருந்தை தயாரிப்பதற்கு அமெரிக்காவின் மற்றொரு நிறுவனமான மைலான் (Mylan Inc) கம்பெனியுடன் இணைந்து தயாரிக்க உள்ளது. இந்த மருந்தினை இந்த ஆண்டுக்குள் வியாபாரத்திற்கு கொண்டுவரும் என்று பயோகான் உறுதியாக நம்புகிறது.

ஹிந்துஸ்தான் நேஷனல் கிளாஸ் நிதி திரட்டல்

ஹிந்துஸ்தான் நேஷனல் கிளாஸின் (Hindusthan National Glass) நிர்வாகக்குழு நிதி திரட்டுவதற்காக இன்று கூடுகிறது. Non convertible debentures என்றழைக்கப்படும் சுத்த கடன் பத்திரம் மூலமாகவும் மற்றும் முன்னுரிமைப் பங்குகளை (preferential shares) வழங்கியும் நிதித்திரட்ட முடிவு செய்துள்ளது. முதலீட்டாளர்கள் இந்த கம்பெனி எவ்வளவு பணம் நிதி திரட்ட உள்ளதென்றும் மற்றும் எவ்வளவு பங்குகளை முன்னுரிமை அடிப்படையில் விற்க உள்ளது என்றும் கூர்ந்து கவனிப்பார்கள். முன்னுரிமை பங்குகளின் விலையும் ஒரு முக்கிய அம்சமாகக் கருதப்படுகிறது.

சுப்ரீம் பெட்ரோகெம்: பைபேக்

சுப்ரீம் பெட்ரோகெம் (Supreme Petrochem) கம்பெனியின் நிர்வாகக்குழு இன்று கூடி தனது கம்பெனிகளின் பங்குகளை திரும்பி வாங்க முடிவு செய்ய உள்ளது.

எவ்வளவு பங்குகளை பைபேக் (buyback) மூலம் திரும்பி வாங்கும் மற்றும் எந்த விலைக்கு அப்பங்குகளை வாங்குமென முதலீட்டாளர்கள் கூர்ந்து கவனித்து வருகிறார்கள். மேலும், இப்பங்குகளை வெளிச்சந்தையில் இருந்து வாங்குமா அல்லது தற்போது முதலீட்டாளர்களிடமிருந்து ஏலத்தில் பெற்றுக்கொள்ளுமா என்பது ஒரு முக்கிய அம்சமாகும். இதர கம்பெனியின் உரிமையாளர்களும் இந்த பைபேகில் கலந்து கொள்வார்களா என்பதையும் முதலீட்டாளர்கள் கூர்ந்து கவனிப்பார்கள்.

