பங்குச்சந்தை

ரிலையன்ஸ் இண்டஸ்ட்ரீஸ் ஒரு புதிய சாதனை - ஒரே நாளில் 21 சதவீதம் உயர்வு

???? ?? மும்பை । மார்ச் 25 | Updated on March 26, 2020 Published on March 26, 2020

ஷார்ட் செல்லர்ஸ் (இறங்குமென நினைத்து முன் கூட்டியே பங்குகளை விற்று, பின் விழுந்தவுடன் அதே பங்குகளை வாங்கி லாபம் பார்ப்பவர்கள்) இன்று (புதன்கிழமை) ரிலையன்ஸ் இண்டஸ்ட்ரீஸ்ஸில் வசமாக மாட்டிக்கொண்டதால், அந்த பங்கு ஒரே நாளில் 21 சதவீதம் உயர்ந்தது. அவர்கள் எதிர்பார்ப்புக்கு மாறாக, ரிலையன்ஸ் இண்டஸ்ட்ரீஸ் பங்குகள் உயர்ந்ததால், பெரும்நஷ்டத்தை தவிர்ப்பதற்கு, அந்த பங்குகளை வாங்க வேண்டிய கட்டாயத்திற்கு தள்ளப்பட்டார்கள். அதனால், ரிலையன்ஸ் பங்குகள் மேலும் அதிவேகமாக உயர்ந்தது.

தேசிய பங்குச் சந்தையில் 1990 களின் மத்தியில் அறிமுகபடுத்திய நாளிலிருந்து முகேஷ் அம்பானியின் ரிலையன்ஸ் இண்டஸ்ட்ரீஸ்ஸின் பங்குகள் ஒரு நாளில் இவ்வளவு (21 சதவீதம்) உயர்ச்சியை பார்த்ததே இல்லை।. இது வரை இந்த சாதனை நடந்ததில்லை என்று

நிபுணர்கள் தெரிவித்தனர.

செவ்வாய்கிழமை மாலையில், உலக பெரிய சமூக வலைத்தளை நிறுவனமான பேஸ்புக், ரிலையன்ஸ்ஸின் தொலைதொடர்பு பிரிவான ஜியோவில் 10 சதவீத பங்குகளை வாங்குவதாக செய்தி உலா வந்ததை தொடர்ந்து RIL இன் பங்குகள் விலை உயர்ந்தது. இந்த ஒப்பந்தம் மூலம் ஜியோவின் மதிப்பு குறித்த சரியான மதிப்பீடுகளை முதன் முறையாக சந்தைக்கு தெரிய வரும் என்று நிபுணர்கள் தெரிவித்தனர்.

இதன் மூலம் தொலைத் தொடர்புத் துறையின் துயரங்கள் குறையக்கூடும் என்று நிபுணர்கள் நம்புகின்றனர். ஆர்ஐஎல் சென்செக்ஸ் மற்றும் நிஃப்டி ஆகியவற்றில் அதிக மதிப்புள்ள பங்காகும், அதனால் இந்த பங்கின் நகர்வுகள் சந்தையில் பெரும் தாக்கத்தை ஏற்படுத்தும்। கடந்த இரண்டு வாரங்களுக்கும் மேலாக கீழே விழுந்த சென்செக்ஸ் மற்றும் நிஃப்டி, இன்று கிட்டத்தட்ட 8 சதவீதம் உயர்ந்தன।. சென்செக்ஸ் பிற்பகல் 215 மணியளவில் 2000 புள்ளிகள் உயர்ந்து 28,800 க்கு அருகில் வர்த்தகம் செய்தது. நிஃப்டி கிட்டத்தட்ட 600 புள்ளிகள் உயர்ந்து 8,400 வரை சென்றது.

"ஷார்ட் செல்லர்ஸ் இன்று ஆர்ஐஎல் கவுண்டரில் தங்கள் பணத்தை இழந்திருக்கலாம். இந்நிறுவனம் இதற்கு முன்னதாக சர்வதேச அளவில் பெரிய ஒப்பந்தங்களை மேற்கொண்டது, ஆனால் இன்று ஏற்பட்டது போல் பங்குகள் 20 சதவீதம் உயரவில்லை. ஆர்ஐஎல் பங்குகள் இதுபோன்ற நகர்வுகளை சந்தித்துப் போதெல்லாம், சந்தைகள் பெரிய வீழ்ச்சியிலிருந்து வெளிவந்துள்ளன. எந்தவொரு ஷார்ட் செல்லர்ஸ் விற்பனையாளரும் எதிர்காலத்தில் ஆர்ஐஎல் பங்குகளில் விளையாட மற்றொரு முயற்சியை மேற்கொள்ள மாட்டார்கள் ”என்று சிஎன்ஐ குளோபல் ரிஸெர்ச் தலைவர் மற்றும் நிர்வாக இயக்குனர் கிஷோர் ஓஸ்ட்வால் கூறியுள்ளார்.

சவூதியின் ஆராம்கோவுடனான (Aramco), 20 பில்லியன் டாலர் ஒப்பந்தம் தாமதமாகும் என்று நிறுவனம் கூறியதிலிருந்து ஆர்ஐஎல்-பங்குகளில் ஷார்ட் செல்லிங் அதிகமாக நடந்தது. ஆர்ஐஎல் நிறுவனத்தின் மொத்த கடன் ரூ ।2 லட்சம் கோடிக்கு மேல் இருக்கும் என்று சந்தை நிபுணர்கள்‌ மதிப்பிடு செய்கின்றன. ஆர்ஐஎல் பங்கு ஒப்பந்தம் குறித்த பெரிய செய்தியை யாரும் விரைவில் எதிர்பார்க்கவில்லை, என ஓஸ்ட்வால் கூறினார்.

RIL இன் பங்கு விலை பிஎஸ்இயில் இன்று ரூ1,152 என்ற அளவில் உயரத்தையும் குறைந்த விலையாக ரூ 951 என்ற அளவில் வர்த்தகம் நடந்தது.

இந்தியாவில் 3.28 கோடி மக்கள் பேஸ்புக்கின் சேவையை பயன்படுத்துகின்றனர். மேலும், இந்நிறுவனத்தின் வாட்ஸ்அப் மெசேஜிங் நாட்டில் 4‌ கோடி மக்கள் பயனபடுத்துகின்றனர். இது இந்த நிறுவனத்திற்கு மிக பெரிய சந்தையாகும்.

Translated by P Ravindran

Published on March 26, 2020
stocks and shares
Reliance Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ரிலையன்ஸ் இண்டஸ்ட்ரீஸ் ஒரு புதிய சாதனை - ஒரே நாளில் 21 சதவீதம் உயர்வு