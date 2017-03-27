New Delhi, March 27:  

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday introduced four landmark Bills that would pave the way for the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) in the country.

These four Bills relate to Central GST; iGST; compensation to States; and GST implementation in Union Territories.

INTRODUCTION DRAMA

With the four Bills not being listed in the official list of business for Monday, Congress Member K.C.Venugopal raised a "point of order" and demanded a ruling from the chair on this matter.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, however, said she had allowed the Minister to introduce these Bills although they were not mentioned in today's list of business.

"It (four Bills) was circulated (on Saturday), but not listed in today's list of business. I have given the waiver," Mahajan said, allowing Jaitley to go ahead and introduce the four Bills. Jaitley then introduced these Bills.

