In biggest Modi cabinet shuffle, 43 new faces in, 12 old guard out
Education, caste, gender, Assembly elections — the touchpoints of the selection
Replaces Anurag Thakur at MCA
Takes over portfolios of I&B Ministry and Ministry of Youth Affairs and ...
Was heading affairs at Ministries of Science and Technology and Earth ...
To head Ministry at a time when there is lot of uncertainty among students
Second time MP held several positions in BJP and Karnataka government