Disney+ Hotstar has launched an advertising feature for pausing ads exclusively for its Connected TV (CTV) feed, making it the first platform in the country to introduce this cutting-edge format. .

On average, users pause content 4-5 times a day, with over 90 per cent of these pauses lasting less than 10 seconds. Pause ads offer a seamless, non-intrusive ad experience by integrating advertisements into these natural user-initiated breaks, the platform stated.

Dhruv Dhawan, Head of Ads at Disney+ Hotstar, said, “The response to our CTV ads has been overwhelmingly positive. The launch of pause ads has generated significant excitement among our clients in the CPG, FMCG, F&B, and Auto sectors. Marico, Mondelez and ITC have been amongst the early adopters. We will continue to innovate and bring best-in-class solutions to our advertisers.”

In addition to pause ads, Disney+ Hotstar offers advertisers a diverse suite of CTV ad formats including auto-expanding CTV billboards, prerolls & midroll ads, and click-to-WhatsApp integrations. “These options are designed to enhance brand equity and maximize engagement with CTV audiences, who are among the most premium and attentive viewers, providing advertisers with an exclusive opportunity to connect with them during their most engaged moments,” the statement added.