On the campaign trail: The humour edition

Increasingly, humour is becoming an important trope for advertisers, deployed in a large number of campaigns, especially those wooing millennials. Our picks this fortnight got their repartees right
Investing in ideas
Direct indexing and model portfolio platform smallcase has released a series of three digital ads targeted at first-time entrants in Indian stock markets. The offbeat films wittily convey how investors should look at sectors like IT, Internet and Rural using situations such as a father interviewing a prospective son-in-law from the IT sector. Tanmay Bhat and Devaiah Bopanna were part of the creative team that developed the ad series which are being disseminated over social media by key influencers.
Going hyperlocal
Financial services company PhonePe has launched a nuanced campaign pushing its bike insurance for the South Indian market, creating five different films for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana featuring native actors from the States. The concept and the situations are the same, featuring two brothers — one requiring a two wheeler insurance urgently — ribbing each other. The ‘Tension Chhodo, Insurance Lo’ campaign was conceived and executed by 82.5 Communications.
Thundering in
Thums Up reinforces its action-packed masculinity with its ‘Toofan’ campaign featuring fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. It cleverly repositions the beverage from the phrase ‘soft drink’ as Bumrah says “Soft Drink nahin. Toofan” . At the end of the TVC, Bumrah reverses the bottle of Thums Up which correlates with its recent #PalatDe and #TaanePalatDe campaigns at Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games 2020 and its strong association with sports.
Wendy’s witticism
It takes a very courageous brand to invite people to be ridiculed on Twitter. On January 12, designated National Roast Day in the US, burger brand Wendy’s was at its sassiest throwing barbs at all and sundry who lined up — whether it be customers or rival brands. It was a masterclass on doing social media right.
