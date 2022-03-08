12th edition of Bengaluru India Nanotech event inaugurated

Bengaluru, March 7

India’s flagship Nanotech event focussing on Nanoscience and Nanotechnology was inaugurated on Monday by Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj S. Bommai . The three day, 12th edition of the nano event has the participation of more than 2,500 delegates and 75 national as well as internationally renowned speakers.

On day 1, Prof. CNR Rao Bengaluru India Nano Science Award was presented to Prof. S. Swaminathan, Dean, Planning & Development, Director, Centre for Nanotechnology & Advanced Biomaterials, SASTRA Deemed University, India. The three-day event is being organised virtually by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, Karnataka science and technology promotion society (KSTePS) and, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) between March 7-9.

Tomorrow on Day 2, Bengaluru India Nano Innovation Award and Karnataka DST Nanoscience Fellowships will be presented along with the poster awards to top 10 presenters among the over 140 young researchers who are displaying their research. There are also special programmes like Nano for the Young for graduate students and grand finale of National Nanotech Quiz, which has witnessed students participation from 23 States and five union territories.

Some of the key exhibitors at the even include IIT Delhi, JNCASR, HHV, CIIRC, SASTRA University, CeNS, Institute of Nano Science & Technology, ARCI, CeNSE, E-Spin Nanotech and 15 start-ups. The event also has a Start-Up pitching session — NanoSparX where companies will pitch to the industry and investor community.

With the focal theme ‘Nanotech for Sustainable Future,’ the summit has a multi-track conference where renowned speakers will deliver lectures over 25 sessions focusing on the application of nanotechnology across various sectors like medicine, manufacturing, electronics, hydrogen economy, food and agriculture, textile, etc. and there are tutorials focussing on nano fabrication, bottom-up synthesis, characterisation tools, and nano biology.