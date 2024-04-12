Indri Single Malt Whisky, triple cask single malt, by Piccadily Distilleries, has recorded sales of over 1 lakh cases in its second year.

No other single malt whisky from Scotland, Japan, Taiwan or anywhere else in the world has been able to cross the 1,00,000 cases-mark within two years of its launch, said the company.

Indri has achieved a growth rate of 599 per cent compared to last year, and has captured 30 per cent market share in India. Piccadily Distilleries with its ambitious expansion plans envisions becoming one of the top five-selling single malt whiskies in the world.

“In a market once dominated by imported labels, Indri stands tall as a beacon of Indian excellence,” said CEO, Piccadily Distilleries, Praveen Malviya.

The rise of Indri is indicative of a seismic shift in consumer behaviour and preferences with premium spirits leading the way. As per industry reports, Indian single malt whiskies have staged a coup, outpacing their Scottish counterparts with a staggering 144 per cent surge in 2021-22 and the momentum is only building.

Early estimates by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) indicate that Indian single malts commanded a jaw-dropping 53 per cent of total sales in 2023, leaving imported brands trailing behind.