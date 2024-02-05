Aarogya Tech, a health technology startup headquartered in the US with operations in Bengaluru, has raised $1.8 million in seed funding round, with $1.5 million in fresh capital led by Hasu P Shah, founder and Chairman Emeritus of Hersha Hospitality Trust. Shah will be joining the Aarogya Tech Board.

The funds will be used to accelerate product development, strengthening the analytics and machine learning team, and scale up the company’s product and growth teams to over 20 in Bengaluru.

Dr Lokendra Thakur, co-founder of Aarogya Tech, highlighted the company’s vision, stating, “In 21st-century healthcare should be centered at home with advanced and cutting-edge technology. Hospitals should be visited only for acute care; the rest of health care can meet a person where they are and can be accessible from home or community centres. Aarogya’s promise is that the doctor will follow the patients, not the other way around.”

Hasu P Shah, founder and Chairman Emeritus of Hersha Hospitality Trust, said, “Investing in Aarogya Tech, co-founded by a Mayo-trained physician and an IIT engineer, is driven by my belief in their unique, data-driven approach to health management, blending home and community care. This innovative model transforms how we view doctor interactions, paving the way for more positive, healthful experiences in healthcare. This approach is not only revolutionary but essential for the future of health care around the world.”