Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a research, analytics, and business intelligence provider to the financial services sector, has launched a delivery centre in Pune, Maharashtra, its third centre in India.

As part of the expansion, Acuity plans to initially hire around 250 financial services specialists including chartered accountants, CFA, CIMA, MBA Finance, and consultants by the end of 2023.

The Pune team will be joining with over 5,700 experts at Acuity globally, in Australia, Costa Rica, China, India, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, the US, and Sri Lanka. In India, it has its business centers in Bengaluru and Gurugram. By 2025, it aims to increase its global headcount to 10,000 employees.

Robert King, Chief Executive Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partner told businessline, “The Pune centre is very important for the organisation and will play a key role in the growth ahead. From a serviceline perspective, it will be a multiline delivery centre and we hope that all of our business verticals will use the Pune centre.” Acuity, as it plans to increase headcount is also looking at launching a centre in one more Indian city in the next five years, he added.

The Pune centre will be headed by Subhrojyoti Mandal, Director, who has been with Acuity for over 11 years. He has more than two decades of experience in driving lending and credit transformation programmes for global client, said the company.

Avadhesh Dixit, Chief Human Resources Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partners, said, “Acuity offers finance professionals an opportunity to work with leading investment banks, asset managers, private equity firms, hedge funds and consulting companies. The wide variety of projects and opportunities we provide as the industry leading Knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) firm helps our employees gain invaluable experience.”