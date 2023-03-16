Aerem, a solar tech platform, on Thursday, announced the funding of $5 million (₹41 crores) in Pre-Series A round, led by climate-tech investor, Avaana Capital. The round also saw follow-on participation from Blume Ventures, and it includes debt financing of $1.5 million from prominent financial institutions.

﻿Aerem will utilise these funds to expand its suite of innovative solartech and financing solutions and build an ecosystem that brings together all the stakeholders — financial institutions; engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies; and businesses (MSMEs) — to enable end-to-end solutions for rooftop solar projects.

Aerem was founded in 2021 by Anand Jain, a Yale MBA, who worked as an investment banker on Wall Street and then came back to India to pursue his passion for Solar. Anand also worked with some of the prominent names in the solar and financial service industries like Lehman Brothers, SunEdison, KPMG, and more. Aerem provides 360-degree assistance to MSMEs to help them harness solar power and reduce their electricity costs by up to 70 per cent. Aerem leverages its extensive network of installers to facilitate the implementation of high-quality rooftop solar systems. It also offers hassle-free loans through its in-house NBFC and partner banks.

Rooftop solar adoption

At Aerem, the driving force is its unwavering commitment to democratising the adoption of rooftop solar and creating a greener, more sustainable future. As a result of its mission-driven approach, Aerem delivers a Triple Bottomline impact - it places equal emphasis on social, environmental, and financial outcomes.

On the announcement, Founder and CEO, Anand Jain, said, “The solar industry in India has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by increased awareness of the benefits of renewable energy. India has set a target of ~300 GW of solar energy capacity by 2030, requiring both rooftop and utility-scale to fire. Aerem’s innovative solutions are well-positioned to capitalise on this trend and help accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future. This funding is a testament to the strength of our SolarTech and Financing platform and the value it provides to our customers. We remain committed to our mission of making solar financing more accessible and affordable for all, and we look forward to the continued support of our investors and partners in achieving this goal.”

Anjali Bansal, Founding Partner, Avaana Capital, said, “ Rooftop solar will play a crucial role in India’s green growth transition. There are several enabling factors, including declining technology cost curves, significant location advantage with 300 days of sunshine in a year, and increasing policy support, such as net metering to progress towards the 50 per cent renewable energy capacity targets. Aerem is building a unique technology-enabled platform to accelerate the adoption by MSMEs and enable them with energy access and independence and equip MSME installers on the supply side. We are excited to work with Anand and the rest of the Aerem team, and support them on this journey.”

Aerem works on resolving the obstacles that prevent MSMEs from adopting rooftop solar. They collaborate with installers and support MSMEs by providing them with end-to-end solutions thus enhancing the adoption of solar power. Aerem’s proprietary technology platform ensures that the installation process is checked for quality, and it facilitates secure payments to installers.