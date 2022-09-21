Air India extends frequent flyer benefits till March 2023

Air India’s Flying Returns — its frequent flyer programme — has extended its validity, tier and member status, and associated benefits till March 31, 2023.

Air India has been extending the validity for its 3.3 million strong members since March 31, 2020 so that frequent flyers, who may have postponed their travel plans due to Covid, can still avail the wide range of benefits, the airline said in a press release.

Under flying returns, travellers can earn points with Air India and 25 other Star Alliance partner airlines and redeem them for award tickets to the destination of their choice. In addition, customers can earn bonus flying returns points when ticketing through its website & Mobile App.

Air India’s privileged Tier members such as The Maharajah Club, Golden Edge Club, and Silver Edge Club will also continue to avail benefits and privileges (including domestic upgrade vouchers) associated with these till March 31, 2023, the release added.