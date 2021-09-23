Airtel upgrades its high-speed data network in Kerala

Bharti Airtel has further upgraded its high-speed data network in Kerala to boost indoor coverage. The company has deployed an additional 4.6 MHz spectrum in the superior 900 MHz band to further improve data network availability inside homes and commercial buildings.

Following the pandemic, the adoption of the work from home, online classes, video streaming has led to massive dependence on high speed data services. The deployment of advanced LTE 900 technology is part of Airtel’s efforts to enhance network experience for customers. The 900 MHz spectrum has higher signal propagation and along with better indoor coverage in urban areas it will add to network availability in rural areas.

Also read: Tejas Networks to enhance Airtel’s optical network capacity in key metropolitan markets

Airtel had acquired 19.6 MHz additional spectrum in the 900, 1800, 2300 bands for Kerala in the recent auctions conducted by the Union government. With this, Airtel has a robust spectrum bank of 54.6 MHz in Kerala to serve the growing demand for data services. Airtel’s network is ready for 5G and the company has already demonstrated India’s first 5G experience over a 4G network.

Marut Dilawari, COO – Kerala, Bharti Airtel said, that the deployment of LTE 900 will further boost Airtel 4G coverage, particularly inside homes and buildings. “Airtel customers will enjoy seamless high-speed data and HD quality calling experience on our upgraded network. We will continue to invest aggressively in deployment of latest network technologies to delight our customers,” Dilawari added.

Airtel’s network covers 96.43 per cent of population of Kerala, covering 522 towns, 929 villages and 7260 non census villages.