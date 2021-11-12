AkzoNobel India net declines 15%

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Paint-maker Akzo Maker India reported a near 15 per cent drop in standalone net profit to ₹56 crore for the quarter endEd September 30. Net profit in the year-ago-period stood at ₹66 crore.
Revenue from operations saw an over 22 per cent increase YoY to ₹741 crore.
The EBIT from operations stood at ₹75 crore.
According to Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India Limited, the quarter witnessed unprecedented raw material inflation and supply chain disruptions. Margin management continues to be a focus.
He addedamidst an inflationary environment, the company sustained double-digit growth in value and volume.
“We delivered strong growth across geographies, categories and segments. We mitigated the dilution of margins through a combination of pricing and cost control initiatives,” Rajgopal added.
