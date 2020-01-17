Amazon to create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025: CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon, the world’s largest marketplace, plans to create one million new jobs in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network.

“We are investing to create a million new jobs here in India over the next five years,” Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

“We’ve seen huge contributions from our employees, extraordinary creativity from the small businesses we’ve partnered with, and great enthusiasm from the customers who shop with us— and we’re excited about what lies ahead,” he added.

The jobs – created both directly and indirectly – will be across industries, including information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing, and are in addition to the seven lakh jobs Amazon’s investments have enabled over the last six years in India, the firm said in a statement.

Talents to fill roles

Earlier on Wednesday, Bezos had announced that the company plans to invest $1 billion to help bring 10 million traders and micro, small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) across India online, enabling $10 billion in cumulative exports by 2025 and supporting India’s economic diversification.

Amazon will hire talent to fill roles in India, including software development engineering, cloud computing, content creation and customer support. Since 2014, Amazon has grown its employee base more than four times, and last year inaugurated its new campus building in Hyderabad – Amazon’s first fully-owned campus outside the US and the largest building globally in terms of employees (15,000) and space (9.5 acres).

The hiring is also to support Amazon’s operations in areas such as logistics, engineering and facilities management, packaging, and customer fulfillment.

The Indian government has prioritised job creation and skill initiatives – including the training of more than 400 million people by 2022 – in rural and urban areas.

