Ambuja Cements, an Adani Group company, said net profit in the June quarter grew 31 per cent at Rs 1,135 crore, against Rs 865 crore in the same period last year.

Income increased to Rs 8,975 crore (Rs 8,170 crore). Total expenses jumped to Rs 7,470 crore (Rs 7,280 crore).

The company has reduced costs by 7 per cent to Rs 4,575 per tonne (Rs 4,923 per tonne).

Kiln fuel costs, which fell by 17 per cent to Rs 2.07 per 1000 kCal from Rs 2.49 per 1000 kCal, will be further optimised through mix optimisation, the company said.

A Waste Heat Recovery System of 18 MW was commissioned at Bhatapara, Suli and Rauri in the current quarter. An additional 33 MW at Suli, Ametha and Maratha is expected to be commissioned this year. This will take its WHRS capacity to 121 MW by the year-end.

The cost was reduced by Rs 348 per tonne, driven by various initiatives, and is expected to drop further in the coming days, said the company.

Ebitda increased 55 per cent to Rs 1,930 crore.

Ebitda per tonne improved 41 per cent to Rs 1,253 (Rs 888).

The company remained debt-free with surplus cash of Rs 11,886 crore.

Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements said synergies with Adani Group companies are lowering input costs and boosting EBITDA.

Further, a blueprint of improvements through Group synergies and capex for efficiency and decarbonisation, will improve profitability, he added.

However, on a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements net profit was down 39 per cent at Rs 645 crore (Rs 1,049 crore), while income was up at Rs 4,919 crore (Rs 4,629 crore).

Long-term economic growth remains strong on the back of several key factors, including a burgeoning middle-class, which is expanding rapidly and driving consumer spending. The industrial sector is also growing faster as the country has emerged an attractive investment destination for multinational companies across manufacturing, infrastructure and services.

Additionally, India’s status as the start-up capital of the world is drawing significant foreign investments, fuelled by its young population and technological advancements, said the company.