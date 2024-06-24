The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCCMF) is set to expand its “organic” product portfolio by launching Amul Sugar, Jaggery and Tea in the next one month.

“We already have 24 organic products in our basket, including wheat flour, rice or pulses. In the next one month, we will be launching more products like organic sugar, jaggery and tea” Jayen Mehta, managing director of GCMMF told business line. Amul brand which markets milk and milk products entered the organic food space in 2022 by launching Amul Organic Whole Wheat Atta.

Without disclosing details of procurement for the three new organic products, Mehta said, “We all want to eat food without chemical fertilisers and pesticides. The carbon content of the soil is becoming poor. If we start eating organic, the farmers will have to produce organic and there also need to be a market for the same. We are telling the producers that there is a market and we are also informing the consumer of it.”

Amul is looking to tap the $1.3 billion organic food market in India which is currently fragmented and has a number of smaller players. According to estimates, the organic food market in the country has a potential to touch $4.6 billion by 2028.

Under the Amul brand, GCMMF is already selling organic chana dal, masoor dal, toor dal, whole green moong, rajma, kabuli chana, whole urad, desi chana, whole wheat atta, besan, basmati rice, sonamasoori rice, among others.