ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India has received environmental clearance to expand the capacity at its flagship plant in Hazira, Gujarat, from 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA.

The clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change follows a stipulated detailed environmental impact assessment.

The assessment report was submitted to Gujarat Pollution Control Board, which held a public consultation in July in Hazira under the chairmanship of the District Collector and Magistrate of Surat District, whose findings were submitted to the ministry for approval, according to AM/NS India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel.

The increased steel manufacturing capacity represents a boost to the government’s National Steel Policy, which envisages doubling domestic capacity to 300 MTPA by 2030, as well as for AM/NS India’s long-term plans, it added.

Aditya Mittal, Chairman, AM/NS India, said, "Since entering the market in 2019 we have significantly improved performance at our Hazira plant and set out a clear vision to play a leading role in the decarbonisation and development of the Indian steel industry. We want to grow with India, and for India. We are committed to continual improvement in our environmental performance and to producing the high-quality, sustainable steel India needs to fulfil its economic ambitions. Today marks an important milestone on our journey."

Dilip Oommen, Chief Executive Officer of the company, said, "This expansion will give a fillip to our next phase of growth, enabling us to meet the growing domestic market demand, while also equipping us to produce high-grade value-added steel."

AM/NS produces integrated flat carbon steel and flat steel products, including value-added steel, and has a pellet capacity of 20 million tonnes.