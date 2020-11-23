Ashish Pradhan appointed President of Siegwerk Asia

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Siegwerk, a leading suppliers of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, has announced the appointment of Ashish Pradhan as the President of Siegwerk Asia.
In this role, Ashish will take over responsibility for South East Asia in addition to his current duties for India and Greater China, according to a statement from Siegwerk.
Herbert Forker, CEO, Siegwerk Group said, “Ashish’s extensive knowledge of the ink industry and deep understanding of Siegwerk and its customers, will enable him to take Siegwerk Asia to the next level of success”.
“We have a tremendous opportunity to take our strong business in the Asia region to greater heights and match the high demands and expectations of our customers,” said Ashish Pradhan.
Siegwerk has also announced the appointment of Janarthanan Nallasura as Managing Director South East Asia with effect from January 1, 2021.
Ashish Pradhan is a graduate in Engineering with post-graduate qualifications in Management. He joined Siegwerk in 2015 with more than 24 years of industry experience globally with companies such as Huhtamaki, Positive Packaging, Henkel and International Paper. Since taking over as CEO India in April 2016, he has successfully increased both sales and profitability and in his recent role as President India and Greater China, was also able to turn around Siegwerk’s business in China.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...