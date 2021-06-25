Ashok Leyland creates a new Environmental, Social & Governance committee

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Leading commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, has announced the formation of an Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Committee headed by an Independent Director.
The role of this new ESG Committee will be to provide appropriate oversight and guidance in the Company’s organisation-wide ESG initiatives, priorities, and lead the ESG practices, according to a statement.
Also read: Ashok Leyland reports ₹241 crore profit in Q4, ₹314 loss in FY21
“We are pleased to institute this new ESG Committee of our Board. This Committee will help accelerate adoption of leading ESG practices into the business and bring added focus on being sustainable and socially responsible,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland.
As the President of ESG, N V Balachander will lead ESG initiatives in Ashok Leyland and work with the newly formed Board Committee.
“While we are focused to achieve our Vision, which is ‘To be a Top 10 Global CV Player’, a deep sense of social responsibility lies at the heart of our operations at Ashok Leyland. The formation of this Committee will propel our efforts in taking the ESG agenda forward,” Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said.
“The aim of this Committee will be to provide guidance and support to Ashok Leyland’s ongoing commitment towards environment, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance and other public policy matters, relevant to the company,” said Jose Maria Alapont, Independent Director, Ashok Leyland.
