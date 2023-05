Asian Hotels (East) reported standalone net profit of ₹5.73 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023, compared with a net loss of ₹1.79 crore in the same period a year earlier following higher revenue. Total income grew to ₹28.71 crore from ₹16.54 crore.

Net profit for FY23 surged to ₹26.87 crore from ₹57.03 lakh. Total income rose to ₹95.79 crore from ₹51.47 crore.

Asian Hotels East Limited operates a chain of luxury hotels. Founded in 2007, the company is based out of India.