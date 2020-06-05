Associations of Surgeons, Amway join hands to distribute hand sanitiser gel to health service providers

Some of the leading hospitals include Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, Delhi and Jaipur; Sir Ganga Ram, Delhi; Guru Nanak Dev Hospital & Medical College, Amritsar; BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai; B J Medical College and Hospital, Pune; AIIMS, Patna; Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bangalore; Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Hyderabad; Guwahati Medical College & Hospital, amongst others, they said in the joint release.

ASI, through its state chapter representatives and with the help of Amway’s operations team, has distributed over 12,000 units of Persona Hand Sanitizer Gel (500ml). The team has covered 47 hospitals identified for Covid-19 patients across 16 states covering both metro and non-metro cities.

He added: “I believe that association with ASI is very fruitful and this initiative is also in line with our global efforts to support local communities. This is a step towards showcasing our gratitude on behalf of the Amway India family to the frontline workers.”

Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said in an official statement: “We believe that the need of the hour is to collaborate, protect, empower and provide essentials to the affected communities and frontline workers. To support public health service providers, we have produced a significant supply of Persona Hand Sanitizer Gel for distribution.

Dr. P. Raghu Ram, President of ASI, said: “ASI is Asia Pacific’s largest and world’s second-largest surgical organisation that represents surgeons and surgical trainees all over India. Over the past three months, ASI has championed a major philanthropic drive and raised over Rs 1 crore towards procuring & distributing PPEs to healthcare professionals. Furthermore, I am very grateful to Amway India for partnering ASI in distributing much-needed sanitisers to Covid designated hospitals in 16 cities all over India.”

The Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) has partnered with Amway India, an FMCG direct selling company, to distribute Persona Hand Sanitizer Gel to frontline workers across Covid designated hospitals.

