Audi India launches the new Audi Q8 Celebration at Rs 98.98 lakh

German luxury car maker Audi on Friday launched a new model in India, the Audi Q8 Celebration, at a price of Rs 98.98 lakh (ex-showroom), as the brand prepares for the festive season.

The Audi Q8 was launched in January. The Audi Q8 Celebration is a different variant, priced in a more accessible way.

The Audi Q8 Celebration is equipped with a powerful yet efficient 3.0L TFSI engine that generates 250kW (340hp) and 500Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0-100kmph in 5.9 seconds, the company said in a statement.

“Traditionally, the festive season has been a strong sales period for the auto industry and we are extremely happy to introduce an addition to the Q-family – the Audi Q8 Celebration. Since its very successful launch in January earlier this year, the Audi Q8 has received an overwhelming response and we are confident that with the Audi Q8 Celebration we will now be able to widen the appeal of this irresistible Q model,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

Bookings can be made today for the Audi Q8 model at any of the Audi dealerships across the country or on the Audi India website (www.audi.in).

The Audi Q8 Celebration model features HD Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic lighting, button-less MMI navigation system with touch response, Audi virtual cockpit, Audi smartphone interface, Audi phone box light with wireless charging, Audi music interface, a panoramic sunroof, Audi pre-sense, eight airbags, contour ambient lighting and Audi park assist, among other equipment.