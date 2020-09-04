Audi adds the RS Q8 to its Indian portfolio

German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation of many of its model lines could be launched. But, over the last year, just like it has globally, Audi India too has been busy lining up new launches in its attempt at catching up on lost ground.

The latest to join its portfolio is the RS Q8, the most powerful, high-performance model based on its flagship SUV coupe. Setting the record as the fastest production SUV, the RS Q8 completed a lap of the iconic Nordschleife (Nurburgring) track in Germany in just 7 minutes and 42 seconds. Capable of doing 0-100kmph in 3.8 seconds, the new performance SUV coupe gets a number of embellishments to identify it as the RS version of the Q8.

But, the vehicle’s heart is the twin turbocharged, direct petrol injection, 4-litre TFSI V8 engine that delivers 600hp and 800Nm. Audi says that it produces a full-bodied and sporty V8 growl, and Audi’s Drive Select Dynamic Handling System lets you adjust driving manners to your preference. It also sports a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main on-board electrical system which, combined with the stonking V8, ensures maximum performance with high efficiency. The Audi RS Q8 also features cylinder on demand technology that turns off cylinders to save fuel when lower power is needed. The car uses a standard eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox that sends power to the permanent all-wheel drive quattro system.

Optional extras

As standard, the Audi RS Q8 boasts an All-wheel steering, RS roof spoiler, Audi’s Virtual cockpit, quattro with self locking differential, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension and two RS modes for personalised drive settings. The Audi RS Q8 also comes standard with massive 23-inch Diamond Turned alloys. An Air Quality Package with 4 Zone climate control is also standard. As optional extras, the Audi RS Q8 offers a Black styling package with logos in black, panoramic sunroof, Head-up display, Matrix LED headlights, RS Sports exhaust, a B&O Advanced Sound system with 3D sound and RS dynamic package plus (top speed increased to 305kmph from 250kmph).

Prices for the Audi RS Q8 start from ₹2.07 crore.