Aurobindo Pharma Q2 net up 26% at ₹806 cr

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd’s consolidated net profit increased 26 per cent at ₹806 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to ₹640 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company increased 16 per cent at ₹6,483 crore, compared to ₹5,600 crore in the same period last year.
“We continue to perform well across all our key geographies and segments to report a consistent set of earnings, respectively. On our endeavour towards our differentiated products basket, we are happy to state that we have completed phase I clinical trials for our first biosimilar and started trials for three more products,” N Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma, said in a release.
Revenue from US formulations grew 12.5%, while the same from Europe increased 8.1 per cent. “The growth markets’ revenue increased by 39.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹446.5 crore,” the company said. Revenue from the US accounted for 49.2 per cent of the consolidated revenue.
During the quarter under review, Aurobindo filed 24 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) with the USFDA, including 10 injectables and received final approval for 10 ANDAs, including 3 injectables..
Aurobindo’s board of directors had approved a second interim dividend of 125 per cent, i.e ₹1.25 per equity share of ₹1 each for the financial year 2020-21. The company has fixed November 24, 2020 as the record date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend and the same will be paid on or before December 4, 2020.
