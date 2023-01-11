South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday launched its full-battery electric SUV IONIQ 5 for the Indian market at the Auto Expo 2023 here.

The premium electric SUV, which is already being sold in many countries, will come at a special price for the first 500 buyers at ₹44,95,000. This will be Hyundai’s second electric car after Kona in the country.

The bookings for the electric car, which comes with an ARAI-certified range of 631 km, already commenced on December 21, 2022. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said the company received 200 bookings even before the launch.

IONIQ is the first model developed on Hyundai’s new E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform). It comes with an ultra-fast charging capability of 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes (using a 350kw DC charger) and 21 minutes (with a 150 kW DC charger).

Unveiling the electric car, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, of Hyundai Motor India said IONIQ will pave the way for faster adoption of electric mobility. The electric SUV offers 400V & 800V multi-charging to reduce waiting times at charging stations — both 800V ultra-rapid and 400V rapid chargers can be used for charging.

It is powered by a 72.6 kWh battery pack. IONIQ 5 has been designed to produce a power output of 160 kW (217 ps) and 350 Nm (35.7 kgm) of torque.

It comes with “cutting-edge Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology” that will enable customers to power up electrical appliances like laptops, phones, and other devices.

The V2L port is located under the second-row seats. Another V2L port is located at the charging port on the vehicle’s exterior. Using a converter, customers can power electric equipment such as bicycles, e-scooters, and camping items, among others.