Avery Dennison opens Digital Acceleration Centre, to hire 100 people

Avery Dennison, a US-based labeling and packaging company has opened a digital acceleration center in Bengaluru. It plans to hire 100 employees in FY22, said Sanjay Agrawal, Vice President of IT, Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS) at Avery Dennison.

According to the company, the center established in Manyata Tech Park, Bengaluru intends to pave the way for the digitalisation of the apparel industry by bridging the physical and digital worlds.

RBIS offers physical and digital labeling solutions that enable brands and retailers to address challenges and opportunities from point of origin to point of sale and in consumer engagement. It provides end-to-end solutions, predominantly in the apparel and footwear industry.

‘Driving efficiency and solution’

Agrawal told BusinessLine, “The new center will be our largest tech hub in the future. It will drive efficiency, solutions, and innovations across the world. This new digital journey will accelerate the company’s entire internal operations and will enable it to deliver an improved customer experience.”

The company has opened the Digital Acceleration Center in other parts of the world as well, including Dallas, Texas, and Schengen, China. It is now looking to open additional locations in Miamisburg, Ohio, and Hong Kong, and has invested over $10 million globally to build these centers.

Currently, it has a headcount of 50 people and has over 300 contractors. The center will bring together the talent in big data, IT, smart manufacturing, and more.

Nicholas Colistio, SVP, and CIO, Avery Dennison, said, “Expanding our talent and workforce capabilities in Bengaluru will enable our company to accelerate digital optimisation and transformation and future-proof our IT workforce. Our integrated, holistic workforce strategies are helping us tap into diversity and modern skillsets required for executing our digital journey.”