Bacardi India aims to produce 70,000 litres of hand sanitizers

Bacardi India said it had commenced production of hand sanitizers at its co-packing facility in Telangana, an initiative it plans to roll out in additional states where it has co-packing manufacturing facilities.
Bacardi will be producing 70,000 litres of hand sanitizers, which will be distributed primarily to district government hospitals in these states, it said in a statement on April 3, and the company is working closely with local district authorities to ensure a steady supply to the hospitals.
This initiative follows a global announcement on the company’s commitment to helping produce more than 267,000 gallons (1.1 million litres) of hand sanitizers, as worldwide demand continues to exceed supply. Bacardi-owned manufacturing sites across the United States, Mexico, France, England, Italy, Scotland and Puerto Rico are already part of this effort, where the company is diverting its global production power, resources and processes to supply the much-needed alcohol essential for the increased production of hand sanitizers, it said.
“By boosting the supply of hand sanitizers, a critical need of the hour, we hope to strengthen the fight against COVID-19,” said V. Muthukumar, Operations Director, Bacardi India.
The company facilities will be making use of alcohol in stock, as well as set aside designated quantities of alcohol for production. All sanitizers produced will contain more than the minimum alcohol content recommended by the World Health Organization, it said.
Bacardi has also pledged USD $3 million globally to support bars and restaurants affected by the COVID-19 shutdown, through an initiative called #RaiseYourSpirits, it said.
