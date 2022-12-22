It has been a long wait for the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, to have iNcovacc, its intranasal vaccine, included in the central vaccination application CoWIN.

The vaccine maker can fix the price of iNcovacc only after the vaccine is included in the CoWIN app. Price fixing has to be done in dialogue with the Government, but only after it is included in the application, sources in the company told BusinessLine.

Bharat Biotech received the government‘s nod for the intranasal vaccine in September this year under restricted use in emergency situations, for ages 18 and above, for a primary two-dose schedule. iNCovacc is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine, with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate has been evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials, with successful results.

The company is geared up to make an adequate numbers of doses of iNCovacc at its manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana. “It’s easy to scale up production to cater to domestic and global demand for the intranasal vaccine,’‘ the source said.

Covaxin

Apart from intranasal vaccines, use of Covaxin in children in the age group of 6-12, which was approved in April this year, has not been followed up by the Government, as it has not been included in this category in CoWIN so far.

“With a fresh round of the Covid-19 pandemic looming large, the Government has issued an advisory on vaccination and booster doses. Updating the CoWin app with recently approved vaccines is vital to officially starting vaccination and to getting certificates. This cannot be delayed,’‘ said the Vice-President of a corporate hospital here. There have been enquiries from parents about vaccinating their wards in the age group of 6-12 years, he added.