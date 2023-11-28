Bharat Biotech International and the University of Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute (Sydney ID) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance vaccine research initiatives.

It will also strengthen academic-industry partnerships and augment global efforts to combat infectious diseases.

“This agreement reflects our ethos to facilitate collaborative research, foster innovation, and further advance the science vaccine technology,” Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech, said in a release.

“Mutually, we are excited about the new opportunities to strengthen our shared vision, leverage the prowess of education, and research capabilities to help build a healthier universe, and improve people’s lives by developing safer vaccine platforms,“ he added.

The collaboration would also help build the talent of young scientists with a passion to innovate, Ella said.

According to Jamie Triccas, Deputy Director at Sydney ID, the reputational and societal impacts of developing novel vaccines to eradicate human and animal diseases that are safe, affordable, and effective cannot be overstated.

“Together with Bharat Biotech International Limited, we aim to make a lasting impact on global health,“ he said.

The pact aims to build strong sectoral and cross-organisational collaborations to design novel methodologies to tackle future epidemics and infectious diseases. Furthermore, it aims to leverage academia-industry strengths for advancing the science of vaccines and biotherapeutics.

Vaccines are the most effective and cost-effective way to protect billions of people worldwide. India’s capabilities in vaccine manufacturing came to the fore during the Covid-19 pandemic, where companies such as Bharat Biotech, were able to provide vaccines that met over 60 per cent of the world’s demand and supplied over 2.4 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines.