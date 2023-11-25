Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) has launched the Mabella (Measles and Rubella) vaccine for children.

The live attenuated MR vaccine has been developed by the Hyderabad-based company in exclusive partnership with Polyvac Institute, Vietnam. ”Through extensive human clinical trials, Mabella has proven to be safe and effective,’‘ IIL said on Saturday.

K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL said Measles and Rubella claims the lives of about 1,00,000 children globally.

He said the company should be known for the elimination and eradication of disease, rather than the number of vaccine doses it sells. IIL has taken up CSR activity to make Thiruvanathapuram district rabies-free in a few years, he added.

“IIL has emerged as one of the largest suppliers of human vaccines to the UIP, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. IIL also exports vaccines to more than 50 countries,’‘ Kumar added.

Human Biologicals Institute (HBI), a division of IIL, was established in 1998 at a time when the need for indigenous vaccines was paramount. HBI has, thus, contributed to a self-reliant India – ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

It indigenously developed India’s first safe Vero-cell rabies vaccine – Abhayrab in 1998, which paved the way for the phasing out the painful nerve tissue vaccine.

Today, Abhayrab is the largest selling Anti-Rabies vaccine in the world. Several childhood vaccines such as DPT, Pentavalent Vaccine, TT, Hepatitis-B, have also been introduced by HBI.

