Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT), on Wednesday, said it has inked partnerships with seven IPL teams as the “Official Tire Partner” ahead of the 16th season of the T20 Cricket League. The brand will be the ‘Official Tire Partner’ for Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals.

“The season marks BKT’s fourth consecutive association with Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, and its second collaborative year with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans,” it added.

Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director, Balkrishna Industries Ltd., said, “Over the years, we have seen the T20 league generating strong appeal in the sporting ecosystem and transcending to be one of the biggest events on the international sporting calendar. The partnership with T20 cricket adds to a growing portfolio of BKT’s global strategic relationships. This is an amazing endorsement for the brand and further strengthens our dedication to delivering our commitments. We are confident that this partnership will create a positive impact on our brand, generating more interest and value.”

The brand supports cricket globally and has also been the ‘Official Off-Highway Tire Partner’ for KFC Big Bash League (The Australian Cricket League).

It has also been collaborating with other sporting tournaments, such as Monster Jam USA, La Liga Spanish Football League, Italian Serie B Football Championship, LIGUE de Football Professionnel France, and Rugby World Cup France, among others.

“All sports events are selected based on a precise strategy aiming at greater user proximity and increased brand awareness, assisted by RISE Worldwide, the exclusive sports consulting agency for BKT in India,” the statement added.