Blinkit starts quick delivery of Apple products

Zomato-owned quick commerce company, Blinkit has tied-up with an Apple reseller, Unicorn Info Solutions to start delivering Apple products like iPhone, iWatch, Airpods and other accessories in minutes.

The service is currently only available in Delhi and Mumbai. “iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy,” Albinder Dhindsa said in a Twitter post earlier today.

We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy. pic.twitter.com/EjhQ2GFY9A — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) September 16, 2022

Unicorn has 38 touchpoints in India, including with Apple Mono Brand Stores and Apple Authorised Service Centers across Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and New Delhi.

Blinkit has recently also enabled printing services at customers’ doorstep in Delhi NCR. The price for the printout service is ₹9 per page for black and white printouts and ₹19 per page for colour prints, along with another ₹25 charge for getting the printouts delivered.