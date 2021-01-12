BMW launches 2 Series Gran Coupé at ₹40.90 lakh

BMW Group India on Tuesday launched the 2 Series Gran Coupé priced at ₹40.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Introduced in an attractive ‘M Sport’ package, the new BMW 220i is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the company said in a statement.

“We believe in offering the power of choice when it comes to fulfilling mobility needs and desires of BMW enthusiasts. Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans. With the dynamics of a petrol engine, first-class driving characteristics and highest comfort, ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ is guaranteed every time," Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hour in just 7.1 seconds, the company said.