BMW launches 2 Series Gran Coupé at ₹40.90 lakh

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 12, 2021 Published on January 12, 2021

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India

It is produced at the Chennai plant with an attractive ‘M Sport’ package.

BMW Group India on Tuesday launched the 2 Series Gran Coupé priced at ₹40.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Introduced in an attractive ‘M Sport’ package, the new BMW 220i is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the company said in a statement.

“We believe in offering the power of choice when it comes to fulfilling mobility needs and desires of BMW enthusiasts. Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans. With the dynamics of a petrol engine, first-class driving characteristics and highest comfort, ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ is guaranteed every time," Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hour in just 7.1 seconds, the company said.

