Hyderabad-based Brane Services Pvt Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) for establishing a state-of-the-art drone robotics centre at the RRU campus in Gandhinagar.

This centre will focus on three primary areas of research and development, including development of advanced autonomous rooster drones.

A prototype of rooster drone developed jointly by RRU and Brane has already been delivered to the Northern Command of the Indian Army.

Extensive trials have been conducted on this drone and an advanced version will be built at this centre, official sources said.

The drone research centre will be built in 90 days. The centre will develop drones equipped with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for complex tasks, including inspections, surveillance, and mapping. These drones represent a significant advancement in autonomous systems, designed to operate in diverse environments and deliver actionable insights to security forces, a statement from RRU on Friday stated.

The centre will also deal with drone forensics wherein specialised techniques will be used for investigating and analysing drone-related incidents, especially those occurring near the international border.

Forensic experts will employ advanced methodologies to retrieve and analyse data from drones, providing crucial evidence for resolving incidents involving unmanned aerial vehicles.

The proposed centre will also work on counter-drone technologies which will detect, identify, and neutralise unauthorised or malicious drone activities. It will also work towards ensuring airspace security and preventing the misuse of drones.

The establishment of the DRC will enhance RRU’s capacity to train and upskill in-service personnel of the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organizations (CPOs), and State Police forces. Additionally, the centre will serve as a hub for workshops and seminars for senior leadership in security institutions, fostering greater engagement and collaboration.

