Sridhar Vembu, co-founder of Chennai/US-based Zoho Inc, has invested in Yali Aerospace, a Thanjavur-based drone startup.

Sharing the news on social media, Vembu said the startup is led by husband-wife duo Dinesh Baluraj and Anugraha, who returned from the Netherlands to launch the venture in their hometown.

“They have built a fixed wing drone with vertical take off and landing, solving the problem of delivering medicines and organs to remote hospitals, up to a range of 150 km, with a payload of up to 7 kg, max speed of 155 km/hr,” he said on X.

The company’s website says, “Yali introduces an era of delivering medical commodities to any destination in India in less than 20 minutes through the Yali Network Bridge.”

Yali’s range includes 100 km with payload of 9 kg and 50 km (10.5 kg).

Also read
AGNIKUL COSMOS PRIVATE LIMITED

Agnikul Cosmos calls off maiden rocket launch for a fourth time

AI- institution management platform Greatify launches ExamX and PlaceX models 

iStockphoto

BluSmart introduces ‘BluSmart Charge’ App, opens its EV charging service to public

Founded in January 2023, the company has created a platform to meet all the insurance needs of a consumer.

Insur-tech start-up CoverSure raises $4 million in a pre-series A funding

Related Topics