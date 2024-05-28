Sridhar Vembu, co-founder of Chennai/US-based Zoho Inc, has invested in Yali Aerospace, a Thanjavur-based drone startup.

Sharing the news on social media, Vembu said the startup is led by husband-wife duo Dinesh Baluraj and Anugraha, who returned from the Netherlands to launch the venture in their hometown.

“They have built a fixed wing drone with vertical take off and landing, solving the problem of delivering medicines and organs to remote hospitals, up to a range of 150 km, with a payload of up to 7 kg, max speed of 155 km/hr,” he said on X.

The company’s website says, “Yali introduces an era of delivering medical commodities to any destination in India in less than 20 minutes through the Yali Network Bridge.”

Yali’s range includes 100 km with payload of 9 kg and 50 km (10.5 kg).