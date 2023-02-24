Brinton Pharmaceuticals has set up a global research and development centre in the United Kingdom, and is set to invest about ₹300 crore, over five years.

Located at the Health Technical & Business Park, Runcorn (Cheshire), the Centre would focus on developing cosmoceutical products, Brinton Chairman and Managing Director Rahulkumar Darda told businessline.

Domestic sector

UK’s Minister of State at the Department for Business & Trade, Nigel Huddleston said, the facility would help their domestic healthcare sector and create highly-skilled jobs. Total trade in goods and services between the UK and India in 2022 amounted to £34 billion, in current prices, he added.

The research centre would house about 15 scientists, Brinton’s CMD said, and its primary focus would be on topical skin delivery systems and studying skin disorders. The company has 14 unique formulations, and the new R&D Centre aims to develop affordable novel products using niche technologies, it said.

