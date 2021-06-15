C-CAMP, Hitachi ABB Power Grids partner for efficient vaccine delivery

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), in partnership with Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India, to provide public healthcare systems in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Chennai with an indigenously developed, innovative portable cold chain transport device for efficient vaccine delivery.

“This C-CAMP-supported innovation integrates an emerging technology in cold chain with easy accessibility and operability features that can address the critical issue of last mile vaccine spoilage due to thermal degradation in commonly used iceboxes. Having already made some inroads in remote locations of North-eastern India with the technology, the CSR grant received from Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India will help C-CAMP introduce it to urban, semi-urban and rural primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in South India,” said a C-CAMP release.

Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP CEO & Director, said, “According to a WHO report, more than 50 percent of vaccine wastage takes place during distribution, particularly at last-mile delivery. We cannot afford such a colossal wastage at a time when the Nation is facing a severe shortfall in vaccines. Our partnership with Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India will help deploy an innovative new cold chain device to plug this enormous gap, ease logistics pressures and ensure 100 per cent vaccine efficacy as we gear up to inoculate 1 billion plus people. The partnership is also a shining example of a global, ecosystem-driven PPP to not only provide immediate relief support to the affected but also bring India’s indigenous Covid care innovations to the limelight.”

N Venu, CEO and Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India, said, “India is striving to vaccinate over a billion people at a fast clip. Hence, every vial must be preserved well for full effectiveness. For that, we must address the need for last-mile cold chain carriers. With C-CAMP, we will lend support to much-needed innovations and also assist remote healthcare centres to relieve the economic burden of wasted vaccines. This is yet another way, we as part of India Inc., are putting our weight behind the country’s Covid-19 relief efforts.”