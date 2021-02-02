Cabinet clears privatisation of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Cabinet has approved privatisation of steel-maker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), the ‘navratna’ PSU which runs the 7.3 million tonne (mt) capacity Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
The government currently holds 100 per cent stake in the company that makes long products used in construction.
“While approving the strategic disinvestment of RINL a few days ago, the Cabinet delegated powers to the Alternative Mechanism headed by the Finance Minister to decide whether the subsidiaries of RINL will be part of the transaction, depending on the feedback from potential investors,” a government official briefed on the Cabinet decision said.
RINL runs two subsidiaries – The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd (OMDC) and The Bisra Stone Lime Company Ltd (BSLC).
The company has been incurring heavy losses since FY17 on the back of rising interest costs, except for FY19 when it posted a net profit of Rs 96.71 crore.
In September 2020, the RINL board had approved a revised voluntary retirement scheme for employees to cut costs and improve productivity.
The revised VRS is applicable to employees who have completed 15 years of service and have attained 45 years.
OMDC operates six iron ore and manganese ore mining leases at Barbil in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. The leases are Dalki manganese mines, Kolha Roida iron and manganese mines, Thakurani iron and manganese mines, Belkundi iron and manganese mines, Bariaburu iron mines and Bhadrasai iron and manganese mines.
The lease rights of all the six mines have expired and are not in operation for want of statutory clearances, for which necessary action is being taken by the company to re-start mining.
BSLC undertakes mining and marketing of limestone and dolomite. The mines are located at Birmitrapur in Orissa’s Sundargarh district, with reserves of about 287 million tonnes of dolomite and 367 million tonnes of limestone.
RINL also runs RINMOIL Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd, an equal joint venture with MOIL Ltd and RINL Powergrid TLT Pvt Ltd, also an equal joint venture with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...