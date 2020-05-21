CCI approves Nuoco Vistas acquisition of Emami Cement

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of 100 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Emami Cement Limited, on a fully diluted basis, by Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited.

NVCL is a Nirma promoter group company and currently operates cement manufacturing units in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Haryana. It is stated to be engaged in the businesses of manufacturing and sale of variety of grey cements including Portland Pozzolana cement, Portland Slag cement and Ordinary Portland cement.

It is also engaged in the sale of certain other value-added products like construction chemicals, wall putty, and cover blocks, an official release said.

ECL is a part of the Emami group and owns and operates cement manufacturing units in West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Odisha. It is stated to be engaged in the manufacturing and sale of variety of grey cements including Portland Pozzolana cement, Portland Slag cement, Ordinary Portland cement and plain cement concrete i.e. composite cement. It also manufactures and sells small quantities of clinker and ground granulated blast furnace slag, release added.