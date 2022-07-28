Century Plyboards launches EV delivery vans as a part of a pilot project

Century Plyboards launched electric vehicle (EV) delivery vans on Thursday as a part of a pilot project. The company is primarily looking at the Kolkata market for operating these EV delivery vans and later plans a national expansion to other cities as well. The EV delivery vans are expected to reduce carbon emission by 17-30 per cent, lower than any other petrol or diesel operated delivery vehicles, said a press statement issued by the company.

They have also set up five charging units in their Joka plant. At an investment of ₹5-10 crores, Century Ply plans to own the whole fleet of EV delivery vans in the coming days.

“Through this launch, we want to highlight how EVs can make a delivery system more sustainable, efficient and productive while keeping the operational costs less. We are planning to expand the initiative to over 20 states in future and we are certain that the recent developments in the electric vehicle industry will make it a great success,” Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, Century Plyboards said in the release.