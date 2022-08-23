Chartered Speed starts EV transport services in GIFT City

Passenger mobility service provider Chartered Speed Ltd flagged off a fleet of electric buses in GIFT City, Gandhinagar. The company had inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GIFT City and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to roll out electric mobility services for mass transit.

"As a part of phase one, Chartered Speed launched four fully integrated EV buses and twenty e-bike services to address the demand for public transport for people commuting to and from GIFT City. The number of buses will increase to 50 over 12-18 months," said an official statement.

On average, a fleet of 10 buses and 50 e-bikes will save approximately 5.5 lakh litres of fuel while reducing carbon emissions to the tune of 1,450 tonnes, annually.

Tapan Ray, Managing Director & Group CEO of GIFT City flagged off the services in presence of Pankaj Gandhi, Managing Director and CEO of Chartered Speed Ltd.

‘New chapter in green mobility solutions’

The service comes with subscription options, pre-booking the seats in buses, and finding a bike for travel routes. "These travel services will cover three destination points — two in Ahmedabad and one in Gandhinagar," the statement said.

Ray said, "The commencement of EV fleet has opened a new chapter in green mobility solutions. This will provide an easy, convenient and sustainable mode of transport for those commuting to GIFT City."

Sanyam Gandhi, CEO & Director, Chartered Speed Ltd, said, "By the completion of all the phases, we will potentially reduce 7,000 vehicles from entering Gift City and reducing unnecessary traffic from Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Highway."

"We are fully committed to providing the agreed number of fleets with GIFT city and aim to increase the number of fleets in phases. The availability of EV transport services in a well-known global financial hub like GIFT City will not only encourage green mobility but will also its acceptance across the country," he added.

The 37-seater EV buses are equipped with amenities like onboard wifi, mobile charging sockets, and safety devices. Similarly, Chartered Bikes are powerful yet lightweight electric bikes to provide easy travel within GIFT City. Chartered Speed will monitor, operate and maintain the fleet services end-to-end and the charging infrastructure will be developed across locations in GIFT City.