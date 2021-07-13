Cisco India names first woman head

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Cisco on Tuesday announced Daisy Chittilapilly as its new President for India and SAARC region, effective August 1, 2021, which also marks the start of Cisco’s new financial year.
The first woman to head Cisco in India, where it began operations in 1995, Chittilapilly will be responsible for strategy and sales, operations and investments to drive long-term growth in the region.
She will take over from Sameer Garde, who recently announced his decision to join the social sector after four years at Cisco. With over 25 years in the technology industry, including 17 years of leadership experience at Cisco, Chittilapilly has a proven track record of transforming operations and cultures to drive growth at scale, the company said in a statement.
Most recently, she was Managing Director for Cisco’s Digital Transformation Office, where she worked with customers to capture and scale opportunities emerging in the digital world. In addition, as leader of software and services sales, she worked with partners to accelerate Cisco’s transition towards software and subscription-based offerings. Before Cisco, she worked with Wipro Ltd.
“Daisy’s appointment comes at a time when Cisco is looking at India and SAARC as an engine of innovation and growth. With businesses across the region looking to capture the economic rebound, her wealth of experience and knowledge in digitally enabling organisations and developing Cisco’s go-to-market strategies around software and services will help propel Cisco, our customers and partners to the forefront of the digital economy,” said Dave West, President, Cisco Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China.
On her new role, Chittilapilly said, “Technology is no longer viewed as an experience-enhancer but as the prime enabler of everything we do. In today’s digital and cloud-first world, Cisco’s leadership across networking, cybersecurity and collaboration put us at the forefront of helping businesses with their digital transformation. I am excited about the possibilities we can shape for India’s people and businesses and look forward to working closely with our customers, partners, communities and the government to bring these possibilities to life.
